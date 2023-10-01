New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.10 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

