New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate bought 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $50,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,763.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin Smyser bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.35 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

