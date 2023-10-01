New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.12 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

Shares of BAX opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.49%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

