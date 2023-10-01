New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $141,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

