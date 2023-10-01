New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

