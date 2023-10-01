New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VeriSign by 31.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in VeriSign by 3,177.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 259,726 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $202.53 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.69 and its 200-day moving average is $212.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $136,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,499 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,660. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.