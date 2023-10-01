New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,720.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.20 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The business had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

