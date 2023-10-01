New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,728,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1,442.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,511.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,176. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

