New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,646,000 after purchasing an additional 81,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 115,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,882,110 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

