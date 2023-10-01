New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.07%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.