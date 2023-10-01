New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,770,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11,327.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 659,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 653,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after buying an additional 557,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $5,610,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,081.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,892,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $5,610,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,081.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,808,197. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

