New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,310,000 after buying an additional 203,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,019,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

NYSE:CHD opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.15. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

