New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 17.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.26.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

