New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,612,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after buying an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 1,586,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

