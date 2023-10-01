New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTB opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $192.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

