New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MUR opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.39. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,116 shares of company stock worth $4,810,267. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

