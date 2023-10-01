New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 309.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in STERIS by 1,104.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $219.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 179.85 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.27.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

