New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $1.15 Million in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

