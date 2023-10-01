New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,200 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.1 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

