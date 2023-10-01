New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,600 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $59,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,280,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,304,000 after buying an additional 402,831 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after buying an additional 400,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after buying an additional 200,483 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $41,552.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.07.

Shares of OSK opened at $95.43 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

