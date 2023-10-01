New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,700 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Down 0.5 %

Vontier stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

