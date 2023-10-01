New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $971,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $285,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Envista by 2.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Envista by 75.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVST. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

