New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chemours by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

