New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $74.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

