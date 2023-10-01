New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 1.8 %

PVH stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

