New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ENPH stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
