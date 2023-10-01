New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

