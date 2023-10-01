NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

