NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 119,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,563,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.