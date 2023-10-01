NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $434.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.