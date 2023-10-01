Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

