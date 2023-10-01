Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,546,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $20,359,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

