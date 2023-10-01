Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total transaction of $479,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,937.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

