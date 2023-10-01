Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $6.62 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

