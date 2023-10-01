Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 365.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,314 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

