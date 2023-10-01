Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 35,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

