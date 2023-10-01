Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.