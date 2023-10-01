Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 48.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 38,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,494,865.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 38,687 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,494,865.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 70,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,995,982 shares of company stock valued at $122,853,509. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.02 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

