Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %

PLD stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.