Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,970,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,608,000 after purchasing an additional 678,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,753,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,976,000 after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,574,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PB

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.