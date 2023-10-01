Riverview Trust Co Sells 820 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riverview Trust Co cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

