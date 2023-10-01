Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Cabot stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

