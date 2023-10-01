Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

ONB stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

