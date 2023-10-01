Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,869 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $17,350,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

