Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,017 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CONMED by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,944,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,302,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CONMED by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $100.85 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

