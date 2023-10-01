Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.69 and a 12-month high of $158.18. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.46.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

