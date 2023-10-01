Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.