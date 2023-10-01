Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $260,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.6 %

WSM stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,533 shares of company stock worth $16,608,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.