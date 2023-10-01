Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

