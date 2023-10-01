Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $92.14 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.93 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

