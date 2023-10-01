Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

